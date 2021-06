NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A portion of a Norfolk street will be closing for more than a week starting Monday.

According to a press release from the City of Norfolk, a part of 37th Street is going to be closed so a storm sewer can be installed.

The closure starts on Monday and is expected to last about 10 days. The closure is from Omaha Avenue to Bradford Avenue. A picture can be seen below.

Photo Courtesy of City of Norfolk Engineering Division

Questions can be asked by contacting the City of Norfolk Engineering Division at 402-844-2020.