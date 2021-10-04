Part of Norfolk intersection to close for 2 weeks

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – A part of an intersection in Norfolk will undergo repairs starting on Monday.

The City of Norfolk said the intersection on the east side of 37th Street and Benjamin Avenue will be closed, so crews can repair concrete.

The city said the closure will last about 2 weeks, but the length of the repairs depends on the weather.

Only the east side of the intersection will be affected, and drivers can use 36th Street and March 1 Drive for a detour.

Officials remind citizens to follow traffic laws, and questions can be directed at the City of Norfolk Engineering Division which can be reached at 402-844-2020.