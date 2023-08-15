SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Traffic on Lewis Boulevard was temporarily closed after a gas line was hit Tuesday evening. Officials say the occupants of the vehicle that hit the building have not been apprehended.

Crews were called to a hit gas line in the 1300 block of Lewis Boulevard Tuesday around 4:50 p.m. MidAmerican Energy was on the scene to cap the leak.

Sergeant Heald with the Sioux City Police Department told KCAU 9 that a vehicle hit the building before the gas leak occurred. Heald alleged that there were two women in the vehicle at the time of the incident and fled after the vehicle came to a stop. Officials are still looking for them.

While crews worked at the scene, Lewis Boulevard between 11th and 14th Streets was closed to traffic. It has since reopened.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.