Part of Larsen Park Road to close for development project

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Part of Larsen Park Road will be closed starting next week.

The closure, starting Monday morning, will go from Floyd Boulevard to the Anderson Dance Pavilion loop, according to the Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department.

It is being closed in conjunction with the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development Project.

Using Larsen Park Road at Hamilton Boulevard, people can still access numerous businesses and locations, including the Flight 232 Memorial, Anderson Dance Pavilion and the playgrounds and shelter.

Chris Larson Road closure

The segment of the road will be closed until further notice.

