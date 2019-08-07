Part of Jackson Street to close on Thursday, August 8

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Jackson Street, between 11th Street and 12th Street, will be closed Thursday, August 8 at 7 a.m.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division said in a release, the closure is for city crews to remove a tree.

During the closure, there will be a northbound detour and a southbound detour. The northbound detour will use 11th Street, Nebraska Street ad 13th Street. The southbound detour will use 13th Street, Pierce Street and 11th Street, according to the press release.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division wants to remind drivers to reduce speed, use caution while driving and obey all traffic control signs.

Weather pending, the partial Jackson Street closure should be reopened around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 8.