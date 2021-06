SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A fire in Spirit Lake has caused the closure of a highway that runs through the city.

According to DickinsonAlert, a Twitter subaccount of the Dickinson County Emergency Management, Highway 71 from 34th Street to 41st Street is closed due to the fire.

Traffic is being detoured in the area.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Hwy 71 is CLOSED between 34th Street (at Kwik Star) and 41st Street in Spirit Lake due to a fire. Traffic is being detoured on local street. Avoid this area. — DickinsonAlert (@DickinsonAlert) June 11, 2021

This is a developing situation. We will update as we learn more.