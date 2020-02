SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa Department of Transportation said that northbound Hamilton Boulevard at Interstate 29 will be temporarily closed from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday.

They said that the temporary closure will allow contractors to place a tower light pole at the location.

Traffic will use Wesley Parkway and frontage roads to travel around the work zone.

🚧I-29 Construction Update:

