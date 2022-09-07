SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The eastbound outside lane of the Gordon Drive Viaduct is closing for bridge repairs.

Detour to get to southbound Lewis Boulevard from eastbound Gordon Drive during Viaduct repair.



Map courtesy Iowa DOT

The eastbound outside lane and the eastbound to southbound ramp onto Lewis Boulevard will be closing on Wednesday according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.

The Iowa DOT said that there will be a detour onto southbound Fairmont Street that will take drivers to southbound Lewis Boulevard.

Dakin Schultz with the Iowa DOT told KCAU 9 that they hope to have the road reopened by the end of the year.