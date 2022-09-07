The eastbound outside lane and the eastbound to southbound ramp onto Lewis Boulevard will be closing on Wednesday according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.

The Iowa DOT said that there will be a detour onto southbound Fairmont Street that will take drivers to southbound Lewis Boulevard.

Dakin Schultz with the Iowa DOT told KCAU 9 that they hope to have the road reopened by the end of the year.