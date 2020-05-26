Part of Chambers Street in Sioux City to close for utility work starting Wednesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The City of Sioux City Engineering Division has announced the closure of Chambers Street between 26th Street and 27th Street.

The closure will start on Wednesday morning and is anticipated to be done by Monday afternoon, depending on the weather.

City officials said it will allow a private contractor to complete utility work on an adjacent structure.

They’re also advising drivers to slow down, drive cautiously, and follow all of the traffic control signs in regard to this closure.

Photo Courtesy of the City of Sioux City

