Part of 36th Street to close Wednesday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Starting the morning of Wednesday, September 11, 36th Street, between Cheyenne Boulevard and Virginia Street, will be closing.

According to the City of Sioux City Engineering Division, it’s closing for a resurfacing project. During the road closure, through traffic will not be allowed to use the street but there will be access to homes and driveways.

The detour will be using Outer Drive North, Hamilton Boulevard, 36th Street, Jackson Street, 31st Street, Lief Drive, and Pawnee Place.

Weather permitting, 36th Street should be reopened in the afternoon of Wednesday, September 25.

The City of Sioux City Engineering Division would like to remind drivers to obey all traffic signs, slow down and drive with caution.

