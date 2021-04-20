Block of 11th Street to close in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A block of 11th Street will close on Wednesday.
The City of Sioux City Engineering Division said there will be a closure on 11th Street between Pierce Street and Nebraska Street, which will allow city crews to complete paving repairs to the street.
This closure will begin the morning of Wednesday, April 21 and repairs are anticipated to be completed within one week depending on weather.
Motorists are advised to reduce speed, drive cautiously, and obey all traffic control signs with regards to this closure.
