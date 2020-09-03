Siouxland parks see an increase in foot traffic

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KCAU) – Despite the negative impact on the economy nationwide due to COVID-19, attendance at outdoor recreation has skyrocketed at parks around the U.S., and its a trend is seen in Siouxland.

“We did our homework and then mom said we can go to the park and so I like to look forward to that,” said Lexi, a park visitor.

Parks allow visitors like Lexi and her family the option to social distance from others while still enjoying the great outdoors.

“My favorite part at the parks are the swings and the slides because I like going fast,” said Lexi.

According to the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department campsites, state parks and recreation areas have been noticeably busier in 2020 than in 2019.

“This parking lot is always packed full. I have to park in the grass most of the time because there are so many people here,” said Katie Martindale

“A lot of new people that have never been here before and it been great it’s been great to see families exploring and finding new adventures,” said park manager Jody Moats of the Adams Homestead and State Nature Preserve.

Moats calls the Adams Homestead and State Nature Preserve a hidden gem. She hopes the increase in foot traffic can continue for those first-time families and maybe even some becoming financial supporters of the park.

“Trying to find something to do, fun with their families, and we hope it increases we hope they stay with that, maybe they learn archery, let’s continue that along maybe they got new bikes this year, we have excellent trail system throughout the Siouxland community,” said Moats.

It’s a new-found destination Siouxlanders are looking forward to enjoying as the temperatures begin to drop.

“It will be pretty in the fall. Of course, we will come out there. The trees will be changing so it will be fun,” said Jordan Towler.

Another project the Sioux City Parks and Recreation is working on for the community is the Chris Larsen Park Riverfront Development project. Phase 1 of the project broke ground in June 2020. The park development will include spaces for community gatherings, event spaces, and enhancements to the recreational trail.