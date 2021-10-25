Parking spots to close during downtown Storm Lake holiday decorating

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Some stores in downtown Storm Lake will be getting a small, holiday makeover, and it will affect parking spaces in the area.

According to a press release from the city, holiday lights will be installed on the Sugar Bowl and Brown’s Shoe Fit stores on Thursday.

This project will cause the closure of three parking spaces on Lake Avenue and three spaces on the south side of West 6th Street from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Officials are asking citizens to follow traffic laws and be careful in the area.

For extra information or to reach out with questions, visit Storm Lake’s website.