SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Beginning sometime before the end of the year, it will cost more to park at a downtown parking meter or in a city ramp.

The Sioux City City Council voted 4-0 to pass a third and final reading of an ordinance that in part boosts meter fees for the first time since 2007.

On average, drivers face about a quarter bump in meter rates, but fines see a substantial jump in price.

City staff proposed the increases after the the parking fund used to pay off debt associated with parking ramp repairs and the purchase of new parking meters began to run low.

“There’s a plan in place to look at it on a more annual basis to make sure that the fund is where it’s supposed to be so we won’t have these dramatic increases hopefully going forward,” said Mayor Bob Scott.

The full slate of increased fees and fines won’t likely be enforced for a few weeks.