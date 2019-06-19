Parking fees and fines could be going up in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People doing business in downtown Sioux City will likely be paying more to park in the near future. City staff says the additional revenue is needed to pay for parking ramp improvements and the purchase of new downtown meters. At Monday’s city council meeting, members decided to delay any vote on a rate hike until staff can review how other Iowa communities enforce parking policies.

On Tuesday, meters around city hall and the Woodbury County Courthouse were filled as usual. KCAU 9 talked with several drivers Tuesday about the proposed hike. Most told us they don’t look forward to paying more, but know improvements must be made.

“They’ve gotten me so many times that I think I’ve paid for all the upgrades that we need to pay for. People are used to this. It’s a pain I agree but if you want to park here you gotta do it. That’s all there is to it,” said Rick Scott. “If they choose that they don’t want to raise the rates and that’s the council’s decision, then we’ll have to budget accordingly.

What we’re trying to do is, of course, safety comes first. The improvements that include safety will come first and be the priority,” said David Carney of the Public Works Department.

Carney says if changes to the city’s parking fee structures aren’t made, the parking fund will carry a negative balance by 2022. Council is expected to address the issue again sometime in July.



