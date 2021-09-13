Park readies themselves for 16th Annual Missouri River Expo

PONCA, Neb. (KCAU) — Ponca State Park is gearing up for its biggest weekend of the year.

The 16th Annual Missouri River Expo is just a few days away and staff and volunteers are working to get the park ready for the thousands of visitors after having to cancel the event last year.

Staff at the park said they are getting back in the groove and are excited to see everyone.

“Seeing everybody again, you know we get a lot of help from the Siouxland community, we get a lot of help from people across the state of Nebraska, not being able to see them last year was a little disappointing for me, I usually get to catch up with them once a year at least and get to put on a major event, and it’s a lot of fun to do,” said Ponca State Park Superintendent Scott Oligmueller.

The Nebraska State Parks are celebrating their 100th anniversary this year. Because of this, the Expo will have 100 activities, all free with admission.