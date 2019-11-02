Park dedication for Siouxland activist Frank Lamere

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – A Siouxland activist and pillar of the Native American community was honored with a park dedication on Friday.

The City of South Sioux City held a dedication ceremony for Frank Lamere Park at Aspen Place in Flatwater Crossing.

Lamere’s death was felt throughout the Native American Community across the country, he had just as much impact here.

“Yeah, well, I think that over the years, my father was active in the South Sioux City community, not just nationally, but very locally. I think it’s fitting that the city recognize my father by having this park,” said Manape Lamere, Frank Lamere’s son.

The city will also be installing a gazebo to the park.