Photo Courtesy of Ponca State Park: Evan Peterson of Roca Neb., with his snowman ‘Molecule’ and snow snake ‘Slithering.’

PONCA, Neb (KCAU) — Nebraska Game Parks announced the winters for the Creative Snow Building Contest at Ponca State Park despite low precipitation over winter.

According to a release from Ponca State Park, Grace Freeman took second place for her ‘Small but Mighty’ baby snowman.

They also said Evan Peterson took first place with his snowman ‘Molecule’ and snow snake ‘Slithering.’

Visit the Ponca State Park Facebook page for information on current activities.