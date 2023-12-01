ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — An Elk Point woman has been indicted for grand theft aggregated for allegedly stealing from two Siouxland churches.

According to court documents, Jean Limoges, 60, of Elk Point, was indicted on November 8 for allegedly stealing property that belonged to the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls beginning around October 1, 2018, until around June 30, 2023.

The documents state that Limoges took property that had an aggregated value of more than $100,000 but less than $500,000. Grand theft aggregated is a class 3 felony in South Dakota.

According to the warrant of arrest after indictment, Limoges was held on a $5,000 bond.

The Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls released a statement stating that Limoges was a former parish employee.

In a letter to parishioners, the diocese said it noticed irregularities in the financial records of Saint Peter’s Parish in Jefferson. Through examination, they concluded that roughly $126,000 worth of disbursements were made over a six-month period with the bulk of these funds belonging to St. Peter’s with some coming from St. Joseph’s located in Elk Point.

A public meeting will be held at Saint Peter Church on December 5 beginning at 7 p.m. “to assist parishioners as they process this difficult news.” Officials from the Diocese will be present at the forum.

You can read the full letter from the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls below.