Parents warned of poisonous dangers for kids during the holidays

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Families are coming together from all over the country for the Christmas holiday, but parents taking their eyes off of their little ones, could put them at serious risks of poisoning.

For Megiell Terriques, Christmas is a time to spoil his two-year-old daughter with toys.

But Grant Houselog, a pharmacist for the Iowa Poison Control Center is warning parents this holiday on how children often don’t know the difference between harmless toys and dangerous household items they might play with.

“There’s a lot of things around the holidays that parents should be aware of,” said Houselog. “We get worried about button batteries, so watch batteries. Kids also have a tendency to put everything in their mouths and those are no exception,” said Houselog.

During the Christmas holiday, Houselog said there’s a shift in what kinds of calls the poison center receives and not only are children at risk of being poisoned, but animals should also be watched closely.

“You have your furry four-legged friend that gets into plants and things and kids get into plants and things as well,” said Houselogg. “Bubble lights are one example. Those actually contain methylene chloride which is converted to carbon monoxide when ingested in the body.”

Keeping items out of the hands of little ones can be a lifesaver, but the Iowa Poison Control Center said just about any item can pose a threat.

The Iowa Poison Control Center 24 hour phone line is (800) 222-1222.