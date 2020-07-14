Parents turn to homeschooling for the next school year

As school districts work to finalize exactly what the educational environment will look like this fall, some parents are moving ahead and taking matters into their own hands.

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – As school districts work to finalize exactly what the educational environment will look like this fall, some parents are moving ahead and taking matters into their own hands.

The head of the Iowa Virtual Academy said last year they had more than 500 kids in their school, but this fall, as enrollment continues, they’re expecting more than 700 students. It’s a growing trend happening nationwide and in Iowa.

“There is definitely an interest and concern about what the school year is going to look like for the kids,” said Cvrk.

Ann Cvrk has homeschooled all 7 of her children and is now home schooling her grandchildren.

“It’s like watching your kids take their first steps, stand up for the first times, those kinds of things, and it’s wonderful to be apart of that,” said Cvrk.

Cvrk said she has recieved many calls from parents considering switching to homeschooling.

“The contacts that are calling me are saying, ‘I’m doing this for a year until this passes and then my kids will go back to public school.’ Some people are saying, ‘We are not sure what we are going to do,’ and some people say, ‘We love what we have been doing and we are going to keep going with it,'” said Cvrk.

The Iowa Virtual Academy is also seeing the trend.

“This week, we saw a spike in open enrollment forms received, and I talked to the operations manager this morning. She said people must have found out about the July 15th date, because she is receiving a large number,” said Hoff.

Steven Hoff is the head of the Iowa Virtual Academy. He said parents want to make sure their children can learn uninterrupted.

“School districts don’t sign up for virtual learning. They are prepared for face to face learning, so I truly hope it’s because they want a consistent learning experience with their children,” said Hoff.

“We have parents that work full time and home school their kids. It can be done. Everybody’s homeschooling looks different, even my homeschooling every year has looked different depending on the ages of my kids and what we have going on,” said Cvrk.

The head of Iowa Virtual Academy said the enrollment into their program was extended because of COVID and is available through Wednesday.