SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Two parents are suing a Sioux City Community School after they said their son was attacked by another causing serious injury.

According to the lawsuit, Chad and Mandy Sorenson said their son was walking in the hallways of East Middle School on December 14, 2020, when he was attacked by another student and stabbed by some type of knife.

According to a juvenile criminal complaint, a 12-year-old-girl used an X-ACTO knife and cut the back of the victim’s head. The injury caused a cut that required hospital treatment.

According to the documents, the victim has endured pain and injuries in the past and will suffer “in the future a loss of full mind and body.”

The parents said in the lawsuit the school was negligent and failed to “adequately supervise students in the hallways and to allow weapons in the school.”

Chad and Mandy Sorensen are seeking an amount to “fairly and adequately” compensate them for past and future medical bills.

In addition to the school, the Sorensens are suing Sandra Benigno in her role as the parent of the attacking child. They have demanded a trial by jury in the matter.