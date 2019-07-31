Parents and students meet new Siouxland Christian superintendent

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

As Siouxland students are preparing to head back to the classroom, one local school is introducing parents to the new superintendent who will guide their school beginning this year.



Siouxland Christian in Sioux City welcomed Lindsay Laurich as it’s new superintendent last week. On Tuesday night the school held a meet and greet to introduce Lindsay to the community as the school year nears.

“So even though it’s summertime the teachers here have been in and out of the building working and setting up their classrooms, coming in to say hello. I’m am just amazed at the quality of the staff and teachers here at Siouxland Christian. It’s incredible,” says Lindsay Laurich, Siouxland Christian School Superintendent.



Siouxland Christian officials say they spent years finding the right candidate and they’re happy they found Lindsay.

