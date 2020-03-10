Parents address school board on bullying

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Directors of the Sioux City Community School District continue to face questions from parents concerning bullying in the schools.

In recent weeks, a growing number of parents have addressed the board about the bullying issue, with three more coming forward at Monday night’s meeting.

School district personnel would not comment on the issue after the meeting.

Elsewhere, directors are looking ahead to possibly making boundary adjustments with the cities northside elementary schools.

According to Board President Jeremy Saint, the changes are still under discussion.

“We’re just looking at some recommendations to make some small boundary line adjustments between a few of our northside elementary schools so that we can better balance out where our students are going,” Saint said.

Elementaries included in this project include Leds, Hunt, Bryant, and Irving.

