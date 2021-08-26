Paranormal Cirque makes ‘spooktacular’ debut in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The circus is back in town, but this type of circus isn’t your average three-ring show.

The Paranormal Cirque opened Thursday night at the Southern Hills Mall parking lot. The self-described rated “R” circus claims to be a blend of traditional circus elements with theatre and cabaret.

“My favorite act is this guy when he pops out his bones, you see he’s a contortionist. I mean, I work here, and I’m used to it but every time I see this guy popping out his bones, to me, that looks painful. So I guess to the audience you know they go, ‘Oh,'” said circus performers Luis and Nicole Soto.

Paranomal Cirque does not allow guests 12 and younger due to the adult nature of the shows. No one under the age of 17 can be admitted without an adult. The event will continue this weekend. After Thursday’s show, the schedule is:

August 27– Friday: 7:30pm

August 28– Saturday: 6:30pm & 9:30pm

August 29– Sunday: 5:30pm & 8:30pm

Anyone looking to catch a show can get tickets here.