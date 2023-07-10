NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — The Paranormal Cirque is returning to Siouxland with an all-new show for a mature audience.

According to a release from Cirque Entertainment, the Cirque will bring a unique experience with a horror story that will keep you guessing.

The show will be hitting the Sunset Plaza Mall on Market Lane from Thursday, July 13 through Sunday, July 16. The shows will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. There will be two shows on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s shows will begin at 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sunday’s shows will begin at 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office. Any tickets purchased in levels 1 through 3 qualify for a special $5 off. Call 941-704-8572 for the promo code. This show is age-restricted and anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian present.

The release states that the show will bring guests into a parallel world and end up surrounded by creatures with hidden talents that blur the lines between reality and illusion.

The show includes the best artists from all over the world, according to the release. The new production will feature mystifying magic, the Wheel of Death, and more.

Animal lovers can rest assured that no animals were harmed in production as Black United follows a strict animal-free policy.

Additional information can be found here and