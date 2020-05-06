Parade of Flags Committee cancels Storm Lake Memorial Day program

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Parade of Flags Committee has canceled its Memorial Day Program due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be no flag dedication and no flag display on the courthouse lawn for the 47th anniversary of the program, the committee said.

The committee said flags submitted for this year’s program will be dedicated during next year’s ceremony.

“We remain hopeful that next year will allow us to come back together for this event. Please keep our Veterans, both living and deceased, and their families in your thoughts and prayers.” Statement from the Parade of Flags Committee

The Parade of Flags Committee feels this is the best decision to help ensure the safety of our Citizens and do our part to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Those with questions can contact the committee members below:

Fire Chief Mike Jones, Secretary at 712-732-8010 and BV county Buildings and Grounds Supervisor Joe Keller at 712-730-2164.

