SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Hard Rock Hotel & Casino has announced the lineup for the 2022 Summer Concert Series at Battery Park which will feature several bands, including the award-winning “Papa Roach.”

According to a release from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the Rockzilla Summer Tour by Papa Roach and Falling in Reverse will be joined by Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves, who will be coming to Sioux City on August 12.

WIP tickets and various pre-sales began on Tuesday and the complete opening of ticket sales will begin on Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased at the Hard Rock website or in-person at the Hotel Rock Shop. The release specified that all Battery Park events are open to all ages.

Papa Roach recently celebrated the release of their 20-anniversary album “EGO TRIP,” which was released in the summer of 2020 when the quartet entered a COVID-Secure mansion in Temecula, California. The two-time Grammy-nominated group will be performing with Falling in Reverse who have had several number one songs on rock radio charts.

The release stated that guests Hollywood Undead has recently released a new single called “Wild in These Streets” and will be releasing more music soon.

Bad Wolves, which was formed in 2017 and most known for their cover of The Cranberries’ 1994 song “Zombie,” will also be joining the performance.