Panel discusses voting and 19th Amendment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City activists held a special forum to discuss the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

At the Betty Strong Encounter Center Sunday, the League of Women Voters, along with four different speakers, all activists in the community for the rights of minority groups, hosted the informational forum.

They said the purpose of these forums is to give attendees a different perspective on how voting legislation effects people in our community.

“A lot of people need to talk about these things, so getting different perspectives and especially when it comes to voting, it’s not just black and white, there’s a lot of gray areas that come with that,” Indigenous Voting Advocate Tricia Etringer said.

