Pandemic might affect the Okoboji area during Fourth of July

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KCAU) – Okoboji draws in a large 4th of July crowd. Many Siouxlanders might even be heading to the Iowa Great Lakes in advance for the holiday.

It’s usually a big weekend for tourism at Arnolds Park Amusement Park.

However, officials said it might be different this year. They said they expect to see fewer guests than last year, but still know it will be busy. Extra safety precautions are put in place to help keep guests safe.

“Bunch of hand sanitation around the park, almost at every ride where people can use those. We encourage people to use them. We also are requesting that people wear masks if they are entering the park to mitigate that also,” said Paul Plumb of Arnolds Park Amusement Park.

Plumb said park workers will be conducting temperature checks for each guest, and the park will have signs all over to encourage social instancing.

“I think it’s the best place on Earth. Everybody is so nice up here. It’s a place where we can all come together, especially in this time. Everyone is friendly. There is nothing better than boating all day, especially with everyone outside and the precautions we are taking. I think this is good family fun, and I feel safe,” said Sonya Veverka of Kansas City.

Veverka said she grew up in Okoboji and knows first-hand the economic boom this weekend will provide to the community.

