Panda Express donates 28,000 surgical masks to frontline workers at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Panda Express has donated 28,00 single-use surgical masks to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s as a part of its ongoing commitment to support medical professionals on the frontlines in Siouxland.

The restaurant is also providing 300 meals to help those who are treating the youngest members in the community.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of our longtime partner, Panda Express,” said Stacey Selk, Director of Children’s Miracle Network at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s. “These surgical masks are essential in providing safe care for our patients, and the donation of meals is a great reminder to our staff that the community is behind us, caring for us while we care for our patients.”

The hospital said surgical masks are essential to ensuring the health and well-being of the hospital staff and their young patients.

They’ll be utilized by the direct patient caregivers at UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s.

Officials mentions that the food donation will feed the healthcare workers who have been battling the COVID-19 pandemic for the last several weeks.

Panda Express said it will continue its commitment to ensure that the healthcare needs of their local communities are met now and into the future through its philanthropic arm, Panda Cares, that’s powered by the funds raised by Panda guests and associates every day.

The restaurant has raised and donated over $85 million to support Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals as a long-time corporate partner.

“Supporting the healthcare community has always been a priority for Panda Express, and we are blessed to have a partner with shared values of giving and inspiring better lives,” said Dr. Peggy Cherng, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Panda Restaurant Group. “It is our privilege to be able to protect and provide comfort to the selfless hospital staff and patients at CMN Hospitals. We thank our guests and associates for their generosity and support that make these donations possible. We stand together to be stronger together.”

