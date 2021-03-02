Palo Alto officials: Scammer calling residents, impersonating sheriff

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) — The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a scam call in which a scammer pretends to be the county sheriff.

According to the sheriff’s office, on March 2, the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from a West Bend resident concerning a scam phone call.

The resident had received an automated phone call from a scammer claiming to be Palo Alto County Sheriff Lynn Schultes. The scammer told the resident she was in legal trouble and needed to take care of the issue over the phone or there would be a warrant issued for her arrest. Officials said the resident hung up and hasn’t received any more calls.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office said they don’t make phone calls requesting individuals pay any form of money or request any personal information over threats of warrants being issued.

If residents receive a call from someone claiming to be a law enforcement official, ask them which agency they represent and make contact with that agency by calling them from a phone number you acquired from a trustworthy source.