Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office warns public of gift card, IRS scams

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) — The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about recent reports of phone and internet scams. 

According to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have investigated two internet scams within the last week in which people were peruaded to purchase gift cards in the amount of up to $500.00 from stores and then provide the numbers on the gift cards to unknown persons over the phone.

There have also been several phone scams reported to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office and Emmetsburg Police Department in which unknown persons claim to be from the IRS and attempt to coerce personal and private information.

If you are a target or victim of a phone or internet scam, you are asked to contact your local authorities.

