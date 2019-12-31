Palo Alto County Sheriff warns of scam asking to pay phone bill through PayPal

EMMETSBURG, Iowa (KCAU) – A resident in Palo Alto County told authorities on Dec. 25. of an attempted scam to pay their phone bill.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office said that the resident received a call displaying their own phone number. The call featured an automated voice saying the resident’s Verizon account was past due and that service would be interrupted. The resident was then instructed to press 1 to talk to a representative or 2 to make a payment through PayPal.

After not pressing any numbers, a person came on the phone and told the resident to make a payment through PayPal. The resident hung up and called their cell phone provider who told them that their bill was current. The resident then reported that the scammer continued to call.

The Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents to not share any private information on these types of calls and to call their cell phone carrier directly to check on the status of their account. They also remind residents that if someone calls and asks for payment through PayPal or gift cards that it is likely a scam.