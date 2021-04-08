Palmer Candy employees receive second dose of vaccine

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Nurses from MercyOne Siouxland partnered up with Palmer Candy to help administer final doses of the vaccine to their employees.



Around 70 people were given shots at the Palmer Candy headquarters.

Employees say they’re happy to be fully vaccinated and health experts said it felt good to help out.



“I am so excited to be completely vaccinated, I do feel more protected, I didn’t have any side effects. Totally excited to see my grandchildren and hug them again. I miss that,” said Patty West.

Employees are still encouraged to follow CDC guidelines in their place of work.