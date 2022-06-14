SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another improvement to Chris Larson Park in Sioux City is underway.

Last year, members of the Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation placed a large granite boulder where they believe the Corp of Discovery made camp the day Sergeant Charles Floyd died.

This week, Ray “Bubba” Sorensen of Freedom Rock Fame is painting a mural on the stone, portraying the vents that were logged in Clark’s journal.

Dan Whitlock has been working to get this stone placed for almost three years and said it represents a significant time during the Lewis and Clark Expedition.

“Something changed at this spot and I think it was the chance they had to think about Floyd giving up his life for the expedition and some of the things that the captains and lieutenants did to bring the unit together,” said Whitlock.

The panted boulder is set just off the Missouri River at Virginia Street. The painting is expected to be completed later this week and will be open to the public when the riverfront opens again.