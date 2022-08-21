SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City riverfront has a new marker to commemorate the life of Sgt. Floyd who lost his life on the banks of the river that bears his name.

On August 20, 1809, the Corp of Discovery made camp in Sioux City to say goodbye to Sergeant Floyd. It’s all part of the Sgt. Floyd Celebration.

In the approximate location of that camp now stands a rock depicting what may have happened the day Floyd died and when the Floyd River got its name.

The Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation has been working with the City of Sioux City for years to be able to mark this historic ground.

“This kind of fills in, it actually talks about Floyd’s death and talks about the burial. And then one panel shows what might be what the campsite would have looked like when they were there. So it kind of fills in the gaps, kind of goes back to Paul Harvey ‘the rest of the story,'” Dan Whitlock with the foundation said.

The encampment will be up until 3 p.m. Sunday if you’d like to stop by.