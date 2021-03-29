Oxbow Bandits hosts 1st bass fishing tournament of 2021

NEAR SALIX, Iowa (KCAU) – A group of Siouxland anglers hoping to enjoy the great outdoors got their kicks through a special fishing tournament.

Over at Browns Lake near Salix, the Oxbow Bandits hosted their first bass fishing tournament of the year.

Roughly 30 participants came out to try and catch the biggest bass for a cash prize but for organizers, they told KCAU 9 events like these are about passing on the fun to the next generation.

“First and foremost we just want them to have fun and more than anything we want them to want to come back to do this again. You see it so often these days where you can’t get devices out of these kids hands so anytime that you can get them outside and actually doing something, I think that’s a win for everyone,” said Andy Erwin, OxBow Bandits Bass Club.

Now that the ice has thawed out for spring, local anglers are trading in their augers for the boats.

“There’s obviously luck, you know, you get that argument all the time, but you gotta know seasonal behavioral patterns, why the fish are where they’re at, what they’re eating, what the forage base is in the lake, and you’re not just trolling around or using live bait, it’s all artificial lures, and you’re casting and working those lures to make them seem more natural, so that’s the fun part of it,” said Erwin.

The club is also planning a kids tournament this summer on McCook Lake, check out their Facebook page for the latest information on the tournament.