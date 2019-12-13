Ownership changed coming to Sioux City’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City will be under new ownership in the new year.

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment currently owns 50% of Hard Rock. They said that an agreement with Warner Gaming will let them have 100% ownership of the business, according to a release from Peninsula Pacific Entertainment. They expect the agreement will be finalized in the second quarter of 2020.

The release also said that they don’t expect any changes to the day-to-day operations of the hotel and casino and that all employees will maintain their jobs.

Chairman and managing partner of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment M. Brent Stevens said that they are excited to grow community engagement and investment in the area.

“Providing outstanding service and quality is a never-ending priority at each of our Peninsula Pacific Entertainment properties, including Hard Rock,” said Stevens. “This is a step in our direction to continue improving the Siouxland with an exceptional place to work, a memorable place to stay or play, and a way for us to contribute to the region’s economy.”

Peninsula Pacific Entertainment also owns other companies, including del Lago Resort & Casino in Waterloo, New York, DiamondJacks Hotel and Casino in Bossier City, Louisiana, Colonial Downs Racetrack in New Kent, Virginia, and Rosie’s Gaming Emporium locations in Richmond, Virginia, Hampton, Virginia and Vinton, Virginia.