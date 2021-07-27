Owners of Countryside Health Care Center respond to violations

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Sioux City nursing home that had 23 federal citations after an inspection has reached out to KCAU 9 News with a statement.

An inspection report showed 23 federal violations and one state violation were filed in April against Countryside Health Care Center, which is located at 6120 Morningside Avenue. The citation was issued on April 21 by the Health Facilities Division of the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals.

Countryside Health Care Center/Campbell Street Services responded to the report, saying these citations were filed before they owned the facility, and they are working towards improving procedures.

The owners said they have a 1-800 phone number for anyone concerned for the residents at this nursing home.

Read their full statement below.

Our company officially took ownership of the property on July 1, 2021, and since that time we have made several changes to improve standards at Countryside Health Care Center. Those changes include a new administrator and director of nursing with significant experience. The facility is also now supported by different regional oversight, which includes quality reviews by regional nursing staff. The complaints cited in this article are prior to our change of ownership and under an unaffiliated operator. We have implemented a 1-800 line for any patient or family member with concerns to report issues that will go straight to our leadership and will be followed up on by the Chief Nursing Officer, Regional Vice President or Chief Operating Officer. That number is 1-833-961-3634. We’re confident that all past deficiencies cited, were corrected and the facility is now within compliance. We will continue to implement changes and review quality of care to ensure we’re properly serving our patients as their health and safety is our top priority. Countryside Health Care Center/Campbell Street Services

