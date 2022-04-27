SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — A South Sioux City couple that ran a Recreation Vehicle (RV) dealership were arrested for allegations of fraud.

According to the South Sioux City Police Department facebook page, officers arrested Douglas and Shara Bras, owners and operators of Fremont RV, on Tuesday based on outstanding warrants in Dakota County.

According to court documents, from May 9, 2021 to November 5, 2021, the Bras received campers from owners with the intention of selling them on consignment five different times. The campers were sold to customers, yet no attempts were made by the couple to pay the original owners until law enforcement got involved in January 25, 2022.

None of the owners were made aware of the sales until they were contacted by the acting investigator, documents revealed.

It was revealed through the course of the investigation that the owners would use the money from the sales to pay off business debts such as: payroll, rent, utility bills, and vendor payments.

The Bras would also fail to produce titles for the sold campers that prevented the buyers from registering the vehicle in a timely manner as part of Nebraska state statutes.

The couple face charges of five counts of theft by deception, a Class IIA felony, and five counts of failure to deliver a title on a sale, a Class III misdemeanor, based on an ongoing investigation by the department on allegations from multiple consumers by the Bras.

The SSCPD are asking the public with any additional information related to the investigation to call the department at 402-494-7555.