SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sergeant Bluff businessman has pleaded guilty for tax evasion.

Kevin Alexander, 62, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty Wednesday to tax evasion for evading payment of his company’s employment taxes, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Alexander was the owner, sole shareholder, and president of K&L Construction, Inc., a landscaping and construction company out of Sergeant Bluff, and was responsible for filing quarterly employment tax returns for his employees as well as paying the IRS payroll taxes. Officials said that the company failed to pay the IRS about $1 million of payroll from the second quarter of 2014 through the first quarter of 2017.

The DOJ stated in the release that Alexander accepted responsibility for paying his construction’ company’s outstanding tax balance, but submitted a false form to the IRS to conceal some of his assets.

Alexander will be sentenced at a later date. He faces five years in prison as well as fines and restitution.