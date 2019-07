SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A man is in the hospital after being shot overnight in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Police Department received a report of shots fired Wednesday around 12:30 a.m. at the 700 block of Virginia Street.

They said that they found a man who had been shot in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to MercyOne Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.