Overnight ramp closures on U.S. 20 bypass begin August 2

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Several ramps on the U.S. 20 bypass will close starting Monday evening due a resurfacing project.

According to the Iowa DOT, several off ramps on the U.S. 20 bypass will be closed 6:00 p.m. through 8:00 a.m. beginning August 2 for pavement resurfacing. The project is expected to end on August 6, depending on the weather.

Scheduled ramp closures:

Monday, Aug. 2

Eastbound U.S. 20

Entrance ramp from Lakeport Road

Exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Eastbound U.S. 20

Entrance loop from Sunnybrook Drive

Exit ramp to Morningside Avenue

Entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Eastbound U.S. 20

Exit ramp to eastbound U.S. 20

Exit ramp to Gordon Drive

Westbound U.S. 20

Entrance loop from Gordon Drive

Thursday, Aug. 5

Westbound U.S. 20

Entrance ramp from Gordon Drive

Exit ramp to Morningside Avenue

Entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue

Exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive

Friday, Aug. 6

Westbound U.S. 20