Overnight ramp closures on U.S. 20 bypass begin August 2

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Several ramps on the U.S. 20 bypass will close starting Monday evening due a resurfacing project.
According to the Iowa DOT, several off ramps on the U.S. 20 bypass will be closed 6:00 p.m. through 8:00 a.m. beginning August 2 for pavement resurfacing. The project is expected to end on August 6, depending on the weather.
Scheduled ramp closures:
Monday, Aug. 2
Eastbound U.S. 20
- Entrance ramp from Lakeport Road
- Exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Eastbound U.S. 20
- Entrance loop from Sunnybrook Drive
- Exit ramp to Morningside Avenue
- Entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Eastbound U.S. 20
- Exit ramp to eastbound U.S. 20
- Exit ramp to Gordon Drive
Westbound U.S. 20
- Entrance loop from Gordon Drive
Thursday, Aug. 5
Westbound U.S. 20
- Entrance ramp from Gordon Drive
- Exit ramp to Morningside Avenue
- Entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue
- Exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive
Friday, Aug. 6
Westbound U.S. 20
- Entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive
- Exit ramp to Lakeport Road