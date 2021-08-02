Overnight ramp closures on U.S. 20 bypass begin August 2

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Several ramps on the U.S. 20 bypass will close starting Monday evening due a resurfacing project.

According to the Iowa DOT, several off ramps on the U.S. 20 bypass will be closed 6:00 p.m. through 8:00 a.m. beginning August 2 for pavement resurfacing. The project is expected to end on August 6, depending on the weather.

Scheduled ramp closures:

Monday, Aug. 2

Eastbound U.S. 20

  • Entrance ramp from Lakeport Road
  • Exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive

Tuesday, Aug. 3

Eastbound U.S. 20

  • Entrance loop from Sunnybrook Drive
  • Exit ramp to Morningside Avenue
  • Entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue

Wednesday, Aug. 4

Eastbound U.S. 20

  • Exit ramp to eastbound U.S. 20
  • Exit ramp to Gordon Drive

Westbound U.S. 20

  • Entrance loop from Gordon Drive

Thursday, Aug. 5

Westbound U.S. 20

  • Entrance ramp from Gordon Drive
  • Exit ramp to Morningside Avenue
  • Entrance ramp from Morningside Avenue
  • Exit ramp to Sunnybrook Drive

Friday, Aug. 6

Westbound U.S. 20

  • Entrance ramp from Sunnybrook Drive
  • Exit ramp to Lakeport Road

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

Trending Stories