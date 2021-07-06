Overnight ramp closures on I-29 in Sioux City starting July 7

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A pavement marking project on Interstate 29 in Sioux City will require overnight ramp closures from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 7, and Thursday, July 8, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.

Each ramp closure will take approximately two hours and will be staggered.

Ramp closures will occur on northbound I-29 on Wednesday, July 7, include:

Exit ramp to Wesley Parkway

Exit ramp to Hamilton Boulevard

Entrance ramp from Hamilton Boulevard

Ramp closures will occur on southbound I-29 on Thursday, July 8, include:

Exit ramp to Virginia Street

Southbound Frontage Road between Pierce Street and Virginia Street

The Iowa DOT is reminding drivers to be cautious, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.