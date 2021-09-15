Overnight ramp closure on U.S. 20 begins Wednesday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Iowa DOT will be conducting overnight repairs on a section of U.S. 20 Wednesday night.

According to the release, the exit ramp from eastbound U.S. 20 to Sunnybrook Drive will be closed for pavement repairs on Sept. 15 from 8 p.m. to midnight, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s District 3 Office.

The Iowa DOT is reminding Siouxlanders to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones.

As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.