Overnight fire causes total loss of Spencer Livestock sales barn

SPENCER, Iowa (KCAU) – A Spencer business experienced a fire overnight that caused the loss of a building.

Spencer Fire-Rescue was called to a structure fire at Spencer Livestock Sales at 4911 Highway Boulevard Friday at 2:13 a.m.

Firefighters saw flames on the south side of the building. Crews tried to several attack lines, but the fire condition changed rapidly an consumed the entire structure. Crews then backed out and started a defensive operation.

Officials said that the sales barn was a total loss. The attached livestock barn was also damaged. The cost of the estimated damage is $250,000.

Firefighters from multiple departments were on scene for seven hours. Fostoria Fire-Rescue, Everly Fire-Rescue, Clay County Roads Department, State Fire Marshal, Spencer Hospital Paramedics and Spencer Police Department assisted Spencer Fire-Rescue.