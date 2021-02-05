Overnight fire burns Sioux City trailer shop

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – An overnight fire ended up burning vehicles at a repair shop in downtown Sioux City.

Crews were called to the scene around 11:22 Thursday night to the fire at Marx Trailer on 3rd Street. Overhead doors had to be sawed through to put the flames out.

Sioux City Fire Rescue had the flames under control within an hour but continued to fight hot-spots.

Officials told KCAU 9 that no one was in the building at the time of the fire, but trucks and other vehicles inside the garage were damaged.

Investigators quickly made their way to the scene, but the cause of the fire is unknown.