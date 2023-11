SIOUX COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) — One man was arrested after another person overdosed at a home in Hawarden, Iowa over the weekend.

The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Twenty-two-year-old Chase Ranschau reported that another person had overdosed.

Hawarden police used naloxone on the person, who recovered.

Deputies executed a search warrant on the home and found fentanyl and meth.

Ranschau was arrested and is facing multiple possession charges.